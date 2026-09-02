Chicago police issue alert on string of burglaries in Southport Corridor, Avondale, other areas

Chicago police issued an alert this week after a string of smash-and-grab burglaries within an hour in several neighborhoods, most notably the Lakeview and Avondale communities.

In each incident, the burglars smashed their way into retail stores, restaurants, or bars by breaking a windowpane or a glass door. They went on to steal money from inside.

All the incidents happened between 1:45 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. Police listed the following specific times and locations for a total of 17 incidents:

2700 block of North Elston Avenue, Bucktown, 1:42 a.m.

Three incidents — 3200 block of West Addison Street, Avondale, 1:51 a.m.

1800 block of West Irving Park Road, North Center, 1:55 a.m.

1400 block of West Irving Park Road, Lakeview, 1:58 a.m.

Two incidents — 3700 block of North Southport Avenue, Lakeview, 2 a.m.-2:20 a.m.

Four incidents — 3800 block of North Southport Avenue, Lakeview, 2 a.m.-2:20 a.m.

3200 block of North Clark Street, Lakeview, 2:12 a.m.

3100 block of North Halsted Street, Lakeview, 2:15 a.m.

2000 block of West 35th Street, McKinley Park, 2:36 a.m.

1800 block of West 35th Street, McKinley Park, 2:37 a.m.

While the police account listed six break-ins on the two-block stretch of Southport Avenue between Byron Street and Waveland Avenue, CBS News Chicago documented eight.

Surveillance video showed a thief taking a cash register at Bombastic Café, at 3732 N. Southport Ave. between Grace Street and Waveland Avenue. The thief was inside for just 20 seconds.

Also hit were Blue Bayou, 3734 N. Southport Ave.; Candyality, 3737 N. Southport Ave.; Kai Sushi, 3819 N. Southport Ave.; Tamed Salon, 3821 N. Southport Ave.; Byron Cleaners, 3855 N. Southport Ave.; and Toons Bar & Grill, 3857 N. Southport Ave.

Surveillance video also captured three suspects walking up to Toons. One of the suspects used an object to smash the front glass door before entering, emptying the cash drawer, and leaving.

The burglary was a first for Candyality, according to owner Nayeli Robertson-Garcia. Thieves broke in and tried to empty the register but left it behind.

The Music Box Theatre is also located on that stretch of Southport Avenue, as is the Mercury Theater, a stage venue that has been dormant for some time.

Also targeted by burglars early Tuesday morning were three businesses in Elston Plaza at Elston Avenue and Addison Street in the Avondale neighborhood, about two and a quarter miles to the west.

A manager at an O'Reilly's Auto Parts said thieves got away with cash.

Chesaree Rollins, the owner of Chesa's Bistro and Bar, says thieves smashed windows and took an empty cash register.

As documented on social media, Modern Grill at 3171 N. Halsted St., at the southeast corner of the intersection with Belmont Avenue, was also hit.

Police described the burglars as five people wearing dark-colored clothing and getting away in a small gray car.

Anyone with information should contact Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8384, Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # 26-CWP-024