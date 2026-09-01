Thieves target three businesses in Avondale

Thieves targeted at least three businesses in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

Thieves broke into three shops in Elston Plaza near Elston Avenue and Addison Street early Tuesday morning.

Break-ins were reported at O'Reilly Auto Parts at 3237 West Addison St, CheSa's Bistro & Bar, 3235 West Addison Street, and Jimmy John's at 3235 West Addison Street.

The manager at O'Reilly's Auto Parts told CBS News Chicago the thieves got away with cash.

Owners of CheSa's Bistro said thieves stole an empty cash register.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police for more details.