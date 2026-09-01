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Thieves target three businesses in Avondale

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Thieves targeted at least three businesses in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. 

Thieves broke into three shops in Elston Plaza near Elston Avenue and Addison Street early Tuesday morning. 

Break-ins were reported at O'Reilly Auto Parts at 3237 West Addison St, CheSa's Bistro & Bar, 3235 West Addison Street, and Jimmy John's at 3235 West Addison Street.     

The manager at O'Reilly's Auto Parts told CBS News Chicago the thieves got away with cash.

Owners of CheSa's Bistro said thieves stole an empty cash register.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police for more details. 

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