Burglars target at least 8 businesses in Chicago's Southport Corridor

Burglars struck at least eight different businesses in the Southport Corridor in Chicago's Lakeview community overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Surveillance video showed a thief taking a cash register at Bombastic Café, at 3732 N. Southport Ave. between Grace Street and Waveland Avenue.

The thief was inside for just 20 seconds.

Also hit overnight were Blue Bayou, 3734 N. Southport Ave.; Candyality, 3737 N. Southport Ave.; Kai Sushi, 3819 N. Southport Ave.; Tamed Salon, 3821 N. Southport Ave.; Byron Cleaners, 3855 N. Southport Ave.; and Toons Bar & Grill, 3857 N. Southport Ave.

The businesses that were hit are all on the east side of Southport Avenue on a two-block stretch between Byron Street and Waveland Avenue. The Music Box Theatre is also located on that stretch, as is the Mercury Theater, a stage venue that has been dormant for some time.

Chicago police News Affairs issued reports on five incidents, one at 1 a.m., the others all between 2:04 and 2:30 a.m. The burglars took property in the first incident, but only smashed glass windows or doors in the others, police said.

Also targeted by burglars early Tuesday morning were three businesses in Elston Plaza at Elston Avenue and Addison Street in the Avondale neighborhood, about two and a quarter miles to the west.

It was not immediately learned whether police believe the Lakeview and Avondale burglaries are related.