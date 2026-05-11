Chicago makes official pitch to repeat as host for Democratic National Convention in 2028

Democratic National Committee officials visited Chicago on Monday as the city made its official bid to host the party's 2028 convention – a rare move after having just hosted the event in 2024.

Scouts from the Democratic National Committee are in town for three days this week to see if Chicago has what it takes to play repeat host.

Chicago got rave reviews two years ago, navigating big protests during the DNC, but it might be an uphill climb to land it again so soon.

The DNC's site selection committee will visit the United Center, which again would serve as the main base for the convention. Democratic Party officials also will spend part of their time in Chicago taking Chicago River tours and visiting the Skydeck at Willis Tower.

Chicago is vying against Atlanta, Boston, Denver and Philadelphia, cities which can't boast one selling point scouts will get an early peek at – the Obama Presidential Center, which will open in June.

The pitch video for Chicago 2028 plays up the Obama storyline, as well as the Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV, and the city's protest "ethic."

Meantime, unlike in 2024, the neighborhood around the United Center is set to spend the next few years under the knife as part of the $7 billion 1901 Project designed to revitalize acres of the West Side into parks and new business sites.

Officials said the first construction phase of the 1901 Project is expected to end just in time for the DNC in 2028, and the second phase could begin after the convention is over.

Chicago has played repeat host for both the Democratic and Republican conventions several times. The Republican National Convention was held in Chicago five consecutive times from 1904 to 1920. Chicago also hosted back-to-back Democratic National Conventions in 1940 and 1944 and again in 1952 and 1956.

Chicago faced multiple protests during the DNC in 2024, and they were largely handled without incident, which may play into the city's favor.

In 2024, Chicago's deep-pocketed philanthropic community – including billionaire Gov. JB Pritzker – promised the DNC they would cover any financial cost overruns if they were to occur.

It's unclear if that same pitch will be made this time.

The governor has a more personal interest this time, as he's a potential presidential candidate in 2028.

A decision on the 2028 host for the DNC likely will be announced next spring.