Chicago Park District seeks volunteers for Earth Day cleanup event this weekend

Chicago Park District in need of volunteers for Earth Day parks cleanup

Chicago Park District in need of volunteers for Earth Day parks cleanup

Chicago Park District in need of volunteers for Earth Day parks cleanup

Earth Day is on Tuesday, but the Chicago Park District is looking for volunteers for its annual parks cleanup event happening this weekend.

The 40th annual event will take place on Saturday.

Volunteers will help remove trash, fix up playgrounds, and lay mulch at more than 170 public parks citywide.

The Chicago Park District's website provides a list of parks and sign-up links for those interested in volunteering.

Other Earth Day cleanup events held in Chicago

More people got a head start with Earth Day celebrations over the weekend.

The Obama Foundation and Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative volunteers came together on Saturday to clean up Jackson Park, one of Chicago's historic green spaces.

Over 300 people took part this year, and organizers say they love to see the community come together.