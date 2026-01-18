Chicago Park District launches participatory budget program, asks people to pick projects

The Chicago Park District wants to hear from Chicagoans about impactful local park projects they want to see happen.

The Park District this weekend launched its first ever citywide participatory budget program.

The district said the program is a democratic process in which the community can decide how to spend a portion of public funds. The district wants to invest $500,000 in nine to-be-determined projects with a value of roughly $50,000 each.

The projects will be distributed as three from the North Region — everywhere north of North Avenue; the Central Region — between North Avenue and 51st Street/Hyde Park Boulevard; and the South Region — south of 51st Street/Hyde Park Boulevard.

The Park District is collecting ideas for projects on its website.

"The Citywide Participatory Budget process is an empowering, innovative model that deepens community involvement, increases transparency in public spending, and strengthens resident trust in park planning and resource allocation," Chicago Park District general superintendent and chief executive officer Carlos Ramirez-Rosa said in a news release. "We are excited to see the feedback we receive from the collective community and to continue to embolden the civic capacity of the residents that use our park spaces. This democratic process gives residents citywide a voice, ensures equitable access to participation and funding, and brings underrepresented groups to the table."

Ideas for park improvements can all sorts of things. The Park District provided several examples with associated price tags:

• Tree planting: $600 for an ornamental tree, $800 for a shade tree each.

• Bench or picnic table: $10,000

• Drinking fountain: $10,000

• Bleachers: $25,000

• Fieldhouse security cameras: $25,000

• Nature play space: $50,000

• Ballfield rehab: $50,000

People can submit ideas through March 31.