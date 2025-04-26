Watch CBS News
Chicago Park District to host second annual "May in Motion" to promote physical activity

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

The Chicago Park District is encouraging people in every neighborhood to get active next month.

It's launching "May in Motion" for a second year.

Chicago residents can register for free access to more than 70 fitness centers across the city throughout the month.

"May in Motion' is the Park District's call to action to get all Chicagoans moving and to increase access to amenities and spaces that promote physical activity and a healthy lifestyle," said Chicago Park District Superintendent and CEO Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

Several parks will be hosting free pop-up classes every Wednesday, and "organized runs" on Saturdays.

There are also kid-friendly after-school activities.

Check out the full schedule at the Chicago Park District website.

