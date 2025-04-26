Chicago Park District to host second annual "May in Motion" to promote physical activity

Chicago Park District to launch 2nd annual "May in Motion"

The Chicago Park District is encouraging people in every neighborhood to get active next month.

It's launching "May in Motion" for a second year.

Chicago residents can register for free access to more than 70 fitness centers across the city throughout the month.

"May in Motion' is the Park District's call to action to get all Chicagoans moving and to increase access to amenities and spaces that promote physical activity and a healthy lifestyle," said Chicago Park District Superintendent and CEO Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

Several parks will be hosting free pop-up classes every Wednesday, and "organized runs" on Saturdays.

There are also kid-friendly after-school activities.

Check out the full schedule at the Chicago Park District website.