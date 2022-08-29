Watch CBS News
Chicago Park District hosting film screenings at 8 parks throughout the city

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Park District is hosting moving screenings in eight neighborhoods this week. 

The screenings start Monday at 8 p.m.

More than a dozen films made by local artists will be shown, including short films, features and documentaries. 

The screenings run until Sunday. 

You can find a full list of screenings and locations here. 

