Chicago Park District hosting film screenings at 8 parks throughout the city
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Park District is hosting moving screenings in eight neighborhoods this week.
The screenings start Monday at 8 p.m.
More than a dozen films made by local artists will be shown, including short films, features and documentaries.
The screenings run until Sunday.
You can find a full list of screenings and locations here.
