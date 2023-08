CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District is beginning to roll out its fall programs.

Online registration is now open for virtual and in-person programs at all parks west of California Avenue.

Registration for the remaining parks will open Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

You can also register for gymnastics programs starting Tuesday at noon.

Registration for @ChicagoParks Fall Park Programs in parks located WEST of California Ave. kicks off today at https://t.co/SNczbbkXnG.



👉@ChicagoParks after-school program starts Aug. 21.

👉 All Fall park programs, including aquatics, start the week of Sept. 5. #FallintheParks pic.twitter.com/wD0B6MEIjA — Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) August 14, 2023