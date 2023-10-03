Chicago Park District helps families prepare for Day of the Dead festivities in Marquette Park

Chicago to celebrate annual Day of the Girl on Oct 11

Chicago to celebrate annual Day of the Girl on Oct 11

Chicago to celebrate annual Day of the Girl on Oct 11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As October rolls on, the Chicago Park District is offering a weekly series of art workshops to help people get ready for Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration.

On Monday, artist William Estrada led students of all ages in making a custom-designed screen printing. It's meant to help people build their ofrenda, or altar, to their ancestors. The print is full of designs important to the day.

"In the background and the top, you have marigolds; that is supposed to be the flower of the dead," Estrada said. "And then we have the monarch butterfly, of course, which is used as a symbol again for the Day of the Dead, because they're representative of the guides of the souls of our loved ones."

The Chicago Park District will be holding Day of the Dead celebrations the night of Nov. 3 at Marquette Park, 6734 S. Kedzie Ave.

You can find future activities offered by the park district online at chicagoparkdistrict.com.