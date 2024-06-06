Chicago police, pro-Palestinian group seek compromise on planned DNC protest locations

CHICAGO (CBS) – The City of Chicago agreed to meet this week with representatives from a group seeking a permit to protest President Biden's support of Israel at the Democratic National Convention in August to hash out an acceptable location for the demonstrations

Chicago police said they're looking to keep the peace by keeping the demonstrators with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network at a safe distance from the convention site at the United Center. Still, the protesters were adamant that they want to march within sight of the stadium, no exceptions.

For months in Chicago and around the country, pro-Palestinian demonstrators have marched through the city to demand the Biden administration stop all aid to Israel. When the DNC comes to town, organizers of the protests expect their numbers to grow.

"It is going to be the largest protest in the history of Chicago for Palestinian rights," said Hatem Abudayyeh, chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network.

The group predicted tens of thousands of people will converge onto Chicago streets. They gathered Thursday outside of the Dirksen Federal Building, where they were suing the City of Chicago to get close access. They argued the First Amendment supersedes a city ordinance requiring groups to get permits and rally where the city allows.

"The only responsibility Chicago police have is to not infringe on the constitutional rights of protesters," Abudayyeh said.

The city told demonstrators they could grant permits to rally nearly four miles away from the United Center on Columbus Drive. But protesters demanded two locations on the city's West Side, one at Union Park and the other at the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Laflin Street.

"To deliver that message to a target audience, and that target audience will be at the United Center, including the president of the United States and the vice president," said attorney Chris Williams. "They will not be on Columbus Drive."

In federal court on Thursday, the judge told the city she wants to make her ruling in enough time before the convention takes place starting on Aug. 19. The city said after meeting with the Secret Service, it has alternative routes for protests and will speak privately with the group's attorney on Friday.

If the location is desirable, an agreement could end the legal battle, but organizers with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network said they doubt the proposed locations will be close enough.

"We are going to march with or without permits," Abudayyeh said.

The network said they want permits so people can feel safer to come out, but no matter the location, they said they would march. It remains to be seen how Chicago police will react if protesters move too close to the United Center. CPD Supt. Larry Snelling has already said there could be mass arrests.