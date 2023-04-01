Watch CBS News
Chicago's overnight winter parking ban ends Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) - A sign of spring in Chicago.

The city's overnight winter parking ban is no longer in effect.

The move opens up more than 100 miles of main streets throughout the city - meaning main arterial streets are no longer off-limits when there is more than two inches of snow.

enjoy it while you can. the ban goes back into effect on Dec. 1.

