Chicago's overnight winter parking ban ends Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) - A sign of spring in Chicago.
The city's overnight winter parking ban is no longer in effect.
The move opens up more than 100 miles of main streets throughout the city - meaning main arterial streets are no longer off-limits when there is more than two inches of snow.
enjoy it while you can. the ban goes back into effect on Dec. 1.
