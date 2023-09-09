Three robberies reported on DePaul's Lincoln Park campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three robberies were reported on DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus early Saturday morning, officials say.

According to a release from the university the incidents occurred between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., and two public safety alerts were issued. University students were victims in each of the incidents.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the first incident happened in the 2200 block of North Sheffield Avenue around 1 a.m. A 19-year-old woman, and two 20-year-old women were outside when they were approached by three unknown people who forcefully stole their property before getting into a maroon sedan and fleeing the scene.

Police say the victims refused emergency medical service.

At 1:20 a.m. in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue, two 19-year-old women were outside when they were approached by two unknown people who also forcefully stole their property.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Police say two other incidents have been reported in the 1700 block of North Clybourn and the 1200 block of West Fullerton, but no further information was immediately available.

University officials said they believe the same offenders were responsible in each of three incidents on campus.

One student was also hit in the face.

DePaul will increase public safety on both campuses with additional security officers, officials said.

"Chicago continues to face ongoing challenges with criminal activity across the city. We must acknowledge this sad reality and respond accordingly," the university president said in a statement. "Public Safety remains on heightened alert and is actively working with the Chicago Police Department to address these most recent incidents. We are grateful for the strong relationship we have with the police and our elected officials. We will continue to proactively work with them."