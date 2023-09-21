Watch CBS News
At least 8 armed robberies reported overnight on North Side, 1 in South Loop

By Mugo Odigwe, Courtney Scott

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating at least eight overnight robberies on the city's North Side. 

The crime spree began just before 1 a.m. and ended before 2 a.m. and some incidents turned violent. 

The oldest victim in the string of robberies is a 78-year-old man.

Police say six men robbed him in Lakeview as he was walking outside in the 1900 block of West Wolfram Street. They demanded his items and he complied before several suspects hit him. 

They took off in a dark-colored sedan.

The 78-year-old man was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Just 10 minutes later, a 53-year-old man was robbed by four armed men in the 700 block of West Belmont Avenue. He had just gotten off the bus and was heading to his building when he noticed the suspects. 

"Four guys jumped out of the car with guns, came up to me and demanded my stuff. I tried to fight them off. One guy hit me with a gun. His gun right in my head and got all my items," Justin Wilkie said. 

Police say those suspects also got away in a dark-colored sedan.

The other northside robberies took place in the following locations: 

  • 3000 Block of of North Clark Street
  • 4000 Block of North Lincoln Avenue
  • 4400 Block of North Lincoln Avenue
  • 2800 Block of North Lincoln Avenue
  • 1600 Block of West Wilson Avenue
  • 300 Block of West Webster Avenue 

A ninth armed robbery was reported in the South Loop just before 2 a.m. A 42-year-old man was in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue when she was approached by four men armed with handguns. The offenders took the victim's items and drove off in a dark-colored sedan. 

Police have not confirmed if the robberies are connected. 

No arrests have been made.   

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 5:22 AM

