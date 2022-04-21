Chicago opens new Defense Innovation Unit in Goose Island

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago is the new home of a team tasked with creating solutions for national security issues.

The Defense Innovation Unit is based in the MXD building in Goose Island. The company partners with the Department of Defense to make sure U.S. factories have the tools and workforce needed.

This office brings together technology and talent from the private sector with the military to give our service men and women the most innovative tools to keep America safe.

"Making sure our troops have access to cutting-edge technology isn't just a nice thing to have. It's a necessity for national competitiveness and military readiness. It saves money, it saves time and most importantly, it saves lives," Senator Tammy Duckworth said.

Chicago is the fifth location for a Defense Innovation Office.

It's meant to discover emerging technology quicker and expand the number of supplies helping our military.