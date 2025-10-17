Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews respond at Chicago O'Hare Airport after planes reportedly clipped wings

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Crews are responding on the tarmac at O'Hare Airport in Chicago after two United planes reportedly clipped wings.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene where the emergency response could be seen between two airplanes at Terminal One. Crews left the area shortly before 6 p.m.

There have been reports that two planes clipped wings near gate C11 Friday evening. 

CBS News Chicago has reached out to O'Hare, United Airlines, the Chicago Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration officials for more information and are waiting to hear back.

There were no initial reports of any injures.

There is an unrelated ground stop in effect at O'Hare as of 5:50 p.m. due to low visibility, the FAA's website said

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue