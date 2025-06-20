Chicago officials detail preparation efforts, offer tips ahead of this weekend's extreme heat

With the extreme heat approaching, pools and waterparks will be busy, but according to city officials, taking a dip will not be the only precaution people will need this weekend.

Scorching temperatures and high humidity are a bad combo, especially when that's the forecast for three days in a row, making heat stroke a real possibility.

On Friday, city officials, including Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, discussed the measures they're taking ahead of and during the first heat wave of the year.

The city said it plans to operate cooling centers, but beware that many of them are only open on weekdays. In that case, libraries, park district buildings, and police stations are some spots where people can find some relief over the weekend.

Officials also shared some alarming numbers showing how dangerous a heat wave can be.

"Over the last three years, we have recorded 485 heat-related deaths in Chicago and more than 700 heat-related emergency department visits," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo Ige said.

She added that men are more likely to experience a heat-related emergency than women.

OEMC executive director Francisco Velez said they are monitoring the heat closely.

"OEMC is working directly with the National Weather Center 24/7 to monitor the weather events and will alert residents if conditions worsen. OEMC is coordinating with city departments and sister agencies to ensure services and resources are available in response to the heat," he said.

Mayor Johnson also stressed the importance of staying informed and checking on those with health conditions.

"Over the next few days, make sure that we check in on our loved ones and neighbors, especially our seniors and those with health conditions, individuals with disabilities. We do have cooling locations all over the city, we have street outreach workers who are available as well to connect the unhoused Chicagoans with those resources," Johnson said.

Doctors said seniors and anyone who takes beta blockers, diuretics, and sedatives are the most at risk.

If you are worried about someone who lives in Chicago and can't make contact with them, you're encouraged to call 311 and request a well-being check.