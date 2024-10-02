Man's conviction for 2011 shooting death of Chicago police officer overturned

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man convicted of killing a Chicago police officer in 2011 will soon walk free after his conviction was overturned on Wednesday because of misconduct by prosecutors at the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

The family of Alexander Villa cheered when they heard the conviction was overturned. That caused police officers in attendance at the hearing to immediately leave and led to an outburst from both sides.

Villa was one of three defendants charged in the murder of Clifton Lewis, but the only one who was incarcerated. While charges against the two other defendants were dropped last year, Villa was given a life sentence for fatally shooting the officer.

Cook County prosecutors on Wednesday announced the conviction was overturned after it was revealed prosecutors withheld evidence in the trial.

"It's a bittersweet moment because we waited 11 agonizing, long years to prove Alex's innocence and it happened today," said Melissa Villa, Villa's sister.

A large group of Villa's family and friends attended Wednesday's hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. A group of police officers with the Fraternal Order of Police were also in attendance.

"Almost 13 years ago, Officer Clifton Lewis was robbed and killed by Alexander Villa and his gang bangers," said James McKay, an attorney for the FOP. "Today, Officer Lewis' family was robbed of justice."

Lewis, 41, was off-duty working a second job as a security guard at a West Side convenience store when he was shot and killed. He was trying to break up a robbery.

Villa's attorney said they expect he'll be released from prison on Thursday from the Lawrence Correctional Center in southern Illinois.