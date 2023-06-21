Charges dropped in murder case of CPD officer Clifton Lewis

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Charges have been dropped against two men charged in the murder of Chicago police officer Clifton Lewis.

Back in 2012, Edgardo Colon and Tyrone Clay were charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer.

On Dec. 29, 2011, Lewis was off duty, working as a security guard at a neighborhood convenience store, M&M Quick Foods located at 1202 N. Austin, when robbers came in.

Lewis was shot four times as two masked men tried to rob the store.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office released the following statement:

"In light of previous rulings suppressing the statements of both defendants and after a thorough and exhaustive review of the remaining evidence against those defendants, independent of the outcome of today's scheduled hearing, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office (CCSAO) does not believe it can meet its burden of proof at trial and today moved to have the cases of Eduardo Colon and Tyrone Clay in the 2011 murder of Chicago Police Officer Clifton Lewis nolle prossed."