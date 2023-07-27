Chicago students explore career opportunities aimed at boosting tourism

Chicago students explore career options that could boost tourism in the city

Chicago students explore career options that could boost tourism in the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – A group of young Chicagoans have been exploring career options that are sort of hidden in the city.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory tagged along on the special tour.

That tour included a talk about money.

"We wanted to start the day with financial literacy because the reality is financial literacy and learning those principles early in life can set you up for success," said Roz Stuttley, director of diversity and inclusion at Choose Chicago Equity.

Something else that could lead to a bright future: considering positions that aren't overly obvious.

Take a CIBC branch in Little Village. You could be a banker or work in community relations or corporate philanthropy.

High school and college kids from the Chicago Scholars program made several pitstops. They had a lot on their agenda to explore careers beyond the surface.

"I like how we're exposed to different things, different cultures, how the art's around here is pretty good," said Gregory Brown, a Chicago Scholar. "I've never seen nothing like this before. I've never really been into art."

But Brown learned being an artist is not required for a job at the Art Institute of Chicago.

"We have HR. We have IT. We have design, carpentry," said Nora Gainer, the Art Institute's executive director of civic relations and partnerships. "We have scientists who work here. I myself am in marketing."

Jessenia Prado is an older Chicago Scholar. She's interning as a museum tour guide, which she hopes leads to a future in hospitality.

"I just love the intersection between people, art, and culture," Prado said. "I love connecting communities that have never been to the Art Institute before and be the first welcoming face for them here."

The students went from listening to history as part of a storytelling gig at the Willis Tower, to recognizing that top-level cooking experience isn't needed at Boka Restaurant Group or Kilwins.

"There's event planning. There's private dining," said Stuttley. "There's the opportunity for entrepreneurship, leadership roles where you can go on and be a general manager."

All of these jobs could bring visitors, and their cash, to Chicago. That explains why the Chicago Scholars field trip is organized by the city's tourism team at Choose Chicago.

"We want them to be engaged," Stuttley said. "We want them to be empowered."

The message seemed to be sinking in.

"I can choose my own role, what I want to do, my own career, and these are just influences to me," Brown said.

They hoped to breed young minds though a wealth of opportunities.