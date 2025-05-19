Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged in stabbing of 7-year-old boy on Chicago's North Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

7-year-old boy stabbed inside apartment complex in Rogers Park
7-year-old boy stabbed inside apartment complex in Rogers Park 01:26

A woman was charged in the stabbing of a 7-year-old boy in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood on Saturday morning. 

Police said Llovana Torres, 26, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13.

Police said around 8 a.m., a woman, identified as Torres, stabbed the child with a knife inside a home on the 1700 block of West Touhy Avenue.

The 7-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in fair condition with a puncture wound to the abdomen. An update on his condition was not immediately available Monday morning. 

Torres is expected in court on Monday for a detention hearing.   

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.