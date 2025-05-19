Woman charged in stabbing of 7-year-old boy on Chicago's North Side

A woman was charged in the stabbing of a 7-year-old boy in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Police said Llovana Torres, 26, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13.

Police said around 8 a.m., a woman, identified as Torres, stabbed the child with a knife inside a home on the 1700 block of West Touhy Avenue.

The 7-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in fair condition with a puncture wound to the abdomen. An update on his condition was not immediately available Monday morning.

Torres is expected in court on Monday for a detention hearing.