7-year-old boy stabbed on Chicago's North Side; woman in custody

A 7-year-old boy was stabbed Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side of Chicago.

Police said, around 8 a.m., a 26-year-old woman approached a 7-year-old boy inside a home the 1700 block of West Touhy Avenue, and stabbed the boy.

The victim was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in fair condition with a puncture wound to the abdomen.

The woman was taken into custody, and charges were pending Saturday afternoon.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.