Watch CBS News
Local News

7-year-old boy stabbed on Chicago's North Side; woman in custody

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A 7-year-old boy was stabbed Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side of Chicago.

Police said, around 8 a.m., a 26-year-old woman approached a 7-year-old boy inside a home the 1700 block of West Touhy Avenue, and stabbed the boy.

The victim was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in fair condition with a puncture wound to the abdomen.

The woman was taken into custody, and charges were pending Saturday afternoon.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.