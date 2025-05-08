Watch CBS News
Local News

Over $3,000 in merchandise stolen from liquor store on Chicago's North Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Over $3,000 in merchandise stolen from Lakeview liquor store
Over $3,000 in merchandise stolen from Lakeview liquor store 00:23

Burglars targeted the Southport Beer, Wine and Spirits in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood on Thursday morning. 

Just before 5:45 a.m., Chicago police said two people broke the window of the store in the 3200 block of North Southport Avenue and took merchandise before rushing off. 

The store owner told CBS News Chicago the burglars took over $3,000 in high-end liquor and cigarettes. Surveillance video from the scene shows one of the burglars getting out of a car and approaching the store. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available. 

Elyssa Kaufman
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.