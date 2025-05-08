Over $3,000 in merchandise stolen from liquor store on Chicago's North Side

Over $3,000 in merchandise stolen from Lakeview liquor store

Over $3,000 in merchandise stolen from Lakeview liquor store

Over $3,000 in merchandise stolen from Lakeview liquor store

Burglars targeted the Southport Beer, Wine and Spirits in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Just before 5:45 a.m., Chicago police said two people broke the window of the store in the 3200 block of North Southport Avenue and took merchandise before rushing off.

The store owner told CBS News Chicago the burglars took over $3,000 in high-end liquor and cigarettes. Surveillance video from the scene shows one of the burglars getting out of a car and approaching the store.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.