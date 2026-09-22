Chicago begins switch to new 911 dispatch system despite some aldermen's concerns about readiness

The first phase of Chicago's switch over to a new 911 dispatch system got underway on Tuesday, despite pushback from alderpeople and union leaders who claim the system is not ready.

City leaders said people who call 911 on Tuesday should not notice a difference as the Office of Emergency Management and Communications launches its new computer-aided dispatch system. But some union leaders said first responders have already noticed changes, including glitches in the system that are causing some confusion.

The city's 911 dispatch system hasn't been updated in more than 30 years. In 2019, the city signed a nearly $75 million contract with provider CentralSquare Technologies to replace that aging system.

Training for the new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system started last year. City officials have said, when compared head-to-head with their existing system, the average task time on the new system fell from 90 seconds to 63, a 35% reduction.

But more than a dozen members of the Chicago City Council raising concerns about whether the system was ready to go. Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) said the city should delay the rollout of the new 911 system to give employees more time for training and to fix any possible glitches.

"Somebody's life can be dependent on a 911 call, and if there's glitches, why are we rolling it out? Why don't we take a pause, work out whatever those glitches are before you roll it out?" he said.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said, so far, things are not going according to schedule, and the new system is only running in a limited capacity on its first day.

"So, they really scaled back the expectations for how much of the new system they were able to actually go live with today," he said. "We don't have a specific answer as to how much of the new system is being tested. I know you guys have been asking that question, too. Unless you're over at the 911 Center right now, leaning over the shoulder of a dispatcher or a call taker, you're not going to know."

City officials said the old dispatch system will remain available during the transition in case dispatchers need to use it.

In statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Johnson said, "The phased implementation of the upgraded CAD system is underway as the Office of Emergency Management & Communications (OEMC) focuses additional time and resources on improving operational readiness of the system and increasing comfortability of staff with the new technology."

The mayor's office said staff from the city's Department of Technology and Innovation have been on site at the city's 911 Center since Monday evening "to assist with systems operation and accessibility." They said CenterSquare leaders and technology experts also would be at OEMC on Tuesday to provide support for the transition.

Hopkins, who chairs the City Council Committee on Public Safety, said alderpeople will likely call city leaders to a public hearing soon to answer questions about the switchover to the new 911 dispatch system.

"This is a mission critical situation. It's far too important to, you know, to take a chance. So, we will probably have a hearing on this in the very near future, just to get some of this in the public eye," he said.

Johnson's office has said they will begin briefing aldermen on the new system starting next week.