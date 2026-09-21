Chicago to launch new computer-aided 911 dispatch system on Tuesday

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications is preparing to launch a major software update to the city's 911 dispatch system, but some are calling to slow the process down.

City leaders said when people call 911 on Tuesday after the dispatch system gets its first update in more than 30 years, their experience should not change. The city is on the verge of replacing the 911 dispatch system after years of work to streamline and modernize the process.

City leaders claimed the new dispatch system could shave off as much as 33 seconds off response times to 911 calls.

Training for the new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system started almost a year ago. When compared head-to-head with their existing system, city leaders said the average task time fell from 90 seconds to 63, a 35% reduction.

"When we look at the national landscape, almost all big cities have actually moved forward in terms of their CAD system, and unfortunately Chicago is one of the furthest ones behind right now," Deputy Mayor for Community Safety Emmanuel Andre said.

Safety leaders said Chicago's current computer-aided dispatch system is older than Facebook or the original iPhone by about a decade.

"The old system was one that predated Windows 95, so if you can think about that just from a technology perspective. So, it offers … it's just way more robust," Andre said.

But with a system so vital, there are concerns. Fourteen aldermen have sent a letter to the mayor's office, asking for more time and information on the new system before replacing the existing one.

"Council members have been requesting information and assurances regarding the system's readiness for some time, yet significant questions remain unanswered," the letter stated. "We support modernization, but it cannot come at the expense of the safety of Chicago residents or the police officers, firefighters, paramedics, call takers and dispatchers who depend on this system. Public reporting has raised concerns about system stability, new workflows, call handling and callback functionality, delayed information, and the adequacy of hands-on training."

The city signed a nearly $75 million with provider CentralSquare Technologies in 2019, a contract that would make Chicago the biggest city to use the program, but the company said they're already handling this kind of volume.

"As you can imagine, there are jurisdictions around the country that deal with a lot of natural disasters – wildfires in the state of California, hurricanes in Louisiana, tornadoes, you name it," CentralSquare Technologies president and chief financial officer Sara Grilliot said.

City officials said the new system would put the Police Department, Fire Department, and Department of Streets & Sanitation on the same platform, and allow first responders to have mobile access in the field.

Leaders said they've run tests on the system that show it can handle 3,800 calls an hour, or 150% of the city's busiest call volume.

"There will always be access to the old system if absolutely needed or anything else like that," Andre said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office said they will offer briefings to alderman beginning next week.