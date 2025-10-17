Watch CBS News
4 injured in mass shooting on Chicago's Near North Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

An investigation is underway after four people were injured in a mass shooting overnight on Chicago's Near North Side. 

CBS News crews saw at least 30 shell casings on the scene near Division and Dearborn streets. The area is blocked off as the investigation continues.  

The Chicago Police District Commander confirmed three people were taken to local hospitals by emergency medical services, and a fourth victim took themselves to a local hospital. 

Police have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

