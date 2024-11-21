Chicago native Ravyn Lenae slated to perform at Coachella next April

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago native Ravyn Lenae performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2025.

Lenae is a rising R&B star from the South Side of Chicago. She attended middle school at Roseland Christian School and the Chicago High School for the Arts, where she studied classical music, sources say.

The singer was signed by to a major label while still in high school. She is currently touring in Europe.

Lenae will perform at Coachella on April 11 and 18. Among her top songs on Spotify are "One Wish," featuring Childish Gambino, and "Skin Tight," featuring Steve Lacy.

Another artist with Chicago ties is on this year's lineup. "Djo," or Joe Keery, known for his role on the show "Stranger Things," went viral on social media for his song "End of Beginnings." The song became popular in the city for the repeated line "When I'm back in Chicago, I feel it."

Keery is a DePaul University Alum.

Green Day, Post Malone and Lady Gaga will headline, festival organizers announced Wednesday. The full lineup can be found on the Coachella website.

The annual festival in the desert, which has exploded in popularity over the past decade or so, will feature such artists as Missy Elliot, Megan Thee Stallion, The Prodigy, FKA Twigs, Three 6 Mafia, The Misfits, The Go-Go's, Lola Young, Jimmy Eat World, Zedd, Francis Mercier and Basement Jaxx, among dozens of others. It is scheduled for the weekends of April 11-13 and April 18- 20.

Held each year in Indio, California, Coachella launched in 1999 but has gained much wider audiences over the years, and has featured an increasingly musically diverse lineup. As ticket prices and crowds have grown, the event has drawn celebrities and festival-goers from around the world.

More than half a million people attended the festival in 2023, with more than 8 million mentions of the festival on social media platforms such as Instagram that year, according to InEvent, a software developer that tracks live events.

Presale tickets go on sale Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. (PST) while registration is already open for festival passes, with general admission prices starting at $549 for one weekend.