Chicago muralist, multimedia artist Ali Six draws inspiration from Puerto Rican culture

You've probably seen colorful murals across the city of Chicago that prominently feature a raccoon. They're created by multimedia artist Ali Six, who draws much of his inspiration from his Puerto Rican culture.

Ali Six's real name is Nikko Locander. His work can be seen all over the world. Many feature distinctive raccoons and frogs – a particular frog, in fact, named Louie the coqui, a kind of frog native to Puerto Rico.

"Loui the coqui represents my Puerto Rican culture, like, through and through to the purest," Locander said.

Ritchie the Raccoon is featured in much of Locander's art, including in a mural in Logan Square.

"He represents Chicago for me," Locander said. "He represents my exploration, my creativity and my yearning to learn more."

Locander's artistic inspiration came at a young age.

"Seeing my mom draw a little, little teddy bear with balloons for a kindergarten project, it was extremely inspiring," he recalled. "To see somebody that I love deeply, my mom, be able to do that, you know, it's like 'Oh, if she can do that then I can do that because I come from her.'"

Since then, he's created an art empire that includes his murals, figurines and even a children's book featuring Louie, all while honoring his Puerto Rican heritage.

"I do all this to educate other people who don't understand Puerto Rican culture as well, but also to celebrate with my people," he said. "We're all human beings and we all have different backgrounds, right? And I think it's important that we exchange our cultural differences. You know, we should all celebrate and share with one another."

Locander is planning to show his work at the Boat House in Humboldt Park on Nov. 13.