Major runway at Chicago Midway Airport gets $47 million makeover

A major runway at Chicago Midway International Airport is getting a multi-million dollar makeover, and the project broke ground Thursday.

The Chicago Department of Aviation will be reconfiguring Runway 13C/31C to create two new taxiways, as well as doing some major repaving and installing new runway guard lights. The project has been in the works since 2022.

As a part of the ongoing efforts to improve operations at Midway, the existing Runway 13L/31R, which the city said has been closed since 2023, will be permanently decommissioned as of June 12. When that happens, Runway 13C/31C will be redesignated as Runway 13L/31R.

The goal of the project is for aircraft to be able to take off more efficiently, and reduce delays and traffic across the airfield.

The groundbreaking event was attended by officials from the Chicago Department of Aviation and Mayor Brandon Johnson.