Chicago announces Memorial Day plans and parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not May just yet, but preparations are already underway for Chicago's Memorial Day events. 

The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at Daley Plaza at 11:00 a.m., Saturday May 27th.

A parade will follow at noon, stepping off at State and Lake and proceeding south to Van Buren. Major General Rodney Boyd, Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard will serve as the parade's Grand Marshal.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 4:42 PM

