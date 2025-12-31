Chicago Mayor Johnson, Border patrol Cmdr. Bovino spar on social media over "ABOLISH ICE" snowplow name

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Cmdr. Greg Bovino sparred on social media this week, after the mayor endorsed "ABOLISH ICE" as a possible name for a Chicago snowplow.

On Tuesday, Mayor Johnson wrote on X, "'Abolish ICE' has my full endorsement for the name of one of Chicago's next Snow Plows. Remember to submit your choice by January 10th, 2026!" He accompanied the post with a clip of an interview with the Rev. Al Sharpton on MS NOW in which he denounced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump administration.

In response, Bovino wrote on X, "Oh oh, i've got a nomination for the mayor. Name the plow 'Reality Check' and paint it green while your at it. Johnson obsesses over Border Patrol it seems!!"

In turn, Mayor Johnson corrected Bovino's grammar, saying he meant "you're." The mayor added, "And reality check, Greg: Chicagoans vote on the snow plow names. The same people who want you out of our city."

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation opened the snowplow naming contest earlier this month, and will continue accepting names for snowplows through Jan. 10, or until it receives 20,000 submissions, whichever happens first.

On the day this winter's contest started, one X user posted a screenshot of their entry, "ABOLISH ICE," along with the message, "Everyone else go home — this is the year we secure ABOLISH ICE on a Chicago Snowplow."

The next day, Mayor Johnson quote-posted that entry on X, along with an emoji of a wide-open pair of eyes. He went on to endorse the name.

Not everyone on X was quite as thrilled with the "ABOLISH ICE" suggestion, with one user responding "The snow plow names are suppose to be fun and light hearted. Not political. Don't ruin a fun thing."

The original poster of the "ABOLISH ICE" submission responded, "this IS a fun, light-hearted and nonpolitical. not sure why you're trying to bring politics into it — i am merely stating an objective fact that snowplows 'abolish ice,'" to which the mayor's press office replied, "True."

"Abolish ICE" has become a popular refrain for critics of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, particularly during the ongoing federal immigration enforcement effort in the Chicago area.

Bovino is a commander with Customs and Border Protection rather than ICE, though both organizations fall under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He was at the center of several use-of-force lawsuits and the most violent, controversial actions of Operation Midway Blitz.

Bovino moved on from Chicago in November, but was back this month.

On Tuesday, Bovino wrote on X: "If you think we're done with Chicago, you'd better check yourself before you wreck yourself. Don't call it a comeback; we're gonna be here for years."