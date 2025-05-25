Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson credits his policies for drop in crime

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke out on Sunday, one week after his comments on the city's hiring practices sparked a federal investigation.

This time, Mayor Johnson touted his achievements since taking office.

On Sunday morning at the Heritage International Christian Church, at 5312 W. North Ave. in the North Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, Mayor Johnson said crime has gone down thanks to his efforts.

"Through these critical investments that we are making for housing and economic development, robberies are down by 36%, shootings are down by 36%, homicides are down by 21%, and violent crime overall is down by 21%," Johnson said.

The mayor also said his administration has contributed to the drop in crime by reopening three mental health clinics, and creating 29,000 summer jobs for youth.

That figure is up 45% since Mayor Johnson took office.