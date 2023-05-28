Chicago police warn of man using Snapchat to meet, assault women

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are putting out an alert about a man sexually assaulting women by using Snapchat.

Police say the victims are all female and were meeting who they believed was another female during the early morning hours in South Shore.

Instead, a man with a gun or knife threatened the victims before taking them to another location to sexually assault and rob them.

The assaults happened four times since March: once on 74th and Euclid and three other times on 73rd and Bennett.

The latest incident happened at 3 a.m. Saturday.