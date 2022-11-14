Chicago man charged in stabbing at Coca-Cola plant in Niles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man is charged, accused of stabbing a co-worker at the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Niles.
Police said 28-year-old Treyvon King got into a fight with another employee in the facility's parking lot Saturday afternoon. At some point, King pulled out a knife and slashed the victim several times, adding that the victim had wounds to his forehead, hand, shoulder and arm.
The victim, a 42-year-old employee, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. King is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
