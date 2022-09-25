Chicago man shot to death inside residence in Hammond, Indiana

Watch CBS News
HAMMOND, Ind (CBS) – A man is shot and killed inside a residence in Hammond Sunday morning, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Around 1:52 a.m., A Medicolegal Death Investigation team was called to the residence, in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Brian Leonard of Chicago. 

The office says the victim suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead. The family of the victim was notified.

The Hammond Police and Fire department, and Lake County Coroner's Office are assisting with the investigation. 

No further information was immediately available. 

