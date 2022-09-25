Watch CBS News
Chicago man killed, 3 others wounded in mass shooting in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind (CBS) – One man is dead and three other people are wounded in a mass shooting in Hammond Sunday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., Hammond police responded to a call of shots fired at Serenity Hall, located in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located four people shot. 

One of the victims, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 29-year-old Brian Leonard of Chicago, was pronounced dead. 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Hammond Det. Sgt. Tony Pinarski at 219-852-2983 or Det. Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2907. 

September 25, 2022

