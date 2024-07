Morning headlines from July 10, 2024 Morning headlines from July 10, 2024 02:57

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 42-year-old Chicago man is dead after a crash on Tuesday evening south of Rochester.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:14 p.m. on westbound Interstate 90 in High Forest Township.

The victim was killed after his SUV went off the interstate and hit a tree.

The state patrol has yet to identify the victim.