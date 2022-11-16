Chicago man free after spending half his life wrongfully imprisoned

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another Chicago man was freed after spending half of his life wrongfully imprisoned.

Edwin Davila was exonerated on Tuesday, though he was released from prison in 2020.

He was 21 years old when he was framed for murder by Chicago police Det. Reynaldo Guevara.

"Never give up," Davila said. "Keep fighting. Keep fighting. I've been out. It's been a struggle. I can't get an apartment because of my conviction. I couldn't get a job because of my conviction."

His attorneys said their work isn't done.

"We're asking that every one of Guevara's cases be re-investigated," said attorney Russell Ainsworth. "We're asking that Guevara be criminally prosecuted. We're asking that Guevara be put in jail. This is the only way to get true justice."

Davila spent more than 25 years locked up and missed his son's childhood. The innocence project, which helps with exonerations, is called for a criminal investigation into Guevara and a review of all of the cases that put people behind bars.

Davila said he's a little angry the process took so long, but he's excited to get on with his life.