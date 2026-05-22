Chicago man faces federal charges for allegedly ramming ICE agent last fall during Operation Midway Blitz

A Chicago man is facing charges after federal prosecutors said he used his car to ram an ICE agent in 2025 during Operation Midway Blitz.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 21-year-old Diego Reyes is charged with assaulting, impeding, intimidating and interfering with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon. He was indicted by a Chicago grand jury Thursday, prosecutors said.

Reyes allegedly rammed his SUV into the back of a car driven by an ICE agent on Oct 4, 2025. Prosecutors released video when announcing the indictment, which they said shows Reyes driving his car into a truck driven by an ICE agent.

If convicted, Reyes faces up to 20 years in prison. No court date has been announced.