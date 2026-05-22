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Chicago man faces federal charges for allegedly ramming ICE agent last fall during Operation Midway Blitz

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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A Chicago man is facing charges after federal prosecutors said he used his car to ram an ICE agent in 2025 during Operation Midway Blitz.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 21-year-old Diego Reyes is charged with assaulting, impeding, intimidating and interfering with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon. He was indicted by a Chicago grand jury Thursday, prosecutors said.

Reyes allegedly rammed his SUV into the back of a car driven by an ICE agent on Oct 4, 2025. Prosecutors released video when announcing the indictment, which they said shows Reyes driving his car into a truck driven by an ICE agent.

If convicted, Reyes faces up to 20 years in prison. No court date has been announced. 

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