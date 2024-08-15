Chicago man faces up to life in prison for attempted murder in 2022 Aurora shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man is facing up to life in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder in a 2022 shooting in Aurora.

A jury found Bryon Frazier, 32, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, armed violence, and armed habitual criminal.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 18, 2022, just before 4:30 p.m., the victim, identified as Jonathan Chatman, pulled over at a Mobil gas station at 1030 N. Lake St., in Aurora, where he had noticed his ex-girlfriend's car parked.

After Chatman approached the car, the ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend, identified as Frazier, came out from the station and stood next to him.

After saying something to the victim, Frazier reached into the car, retrieved a handgun, and then shot him. Frazier and the girlfriend then left the scene.

The two were followed to her residence by Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Kozel, where Frazier attempted to escape on foot but was pursued and taken into custody.

During the pursuit, Frazier dropped a bag that was retrieved by Aurora Police investigators, that later tested positive as cocaine.

The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for a gunshot wound and is now confined to a wheelchair but remains hopeful to walk again someday, prosecutors said.

Frazier faces a sentence of between 57 years to life imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections as the offense was committed with a firearm and caused great bodily harm to the victim. Illinois law requires that an additional 25 years to life be added to the term of imprisonment imposed by the court.

Frazier remains in custody at the Kane County jail. He is due back in court on Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m. for motions and sentencing.