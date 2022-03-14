Chicago man, Cort Chubko, accused of making threatening posts on state Rep. Deb Conroy's Facebook page

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- A Chicago man was charged this weekend with threatening a state representative on Facebook.

On Saturday, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly announced charges against Cort Chubko, 59, of the Chicago Lawn community. His bond was set at $100,000 by DuPage Countty Judge Joshua Dieden.

Prosecutors said on both Feb. 4 and Feb. 12, Chubko commented on or replied to comments on Illinois state Rep. Deb Conroy (D-Villa Park)'s Facebook page with threatening remarks.

According to prosecutors, ome of the comments Chubko is accused of making are: "heavy arms are being moved into and distributed across Dupage County. PEOPLE ARE PAST PISSED and READY TO FIGHT.", "(expletive) is GOING TO get ugly in Dupage County.", "This woman and all like her is the reason I own AND CARRY guns.", "You know how I respond to fear Conroy? I move a little lever from SAFE to FIRE." and "But know this Conroy and I couldnt be more serious… ALL HELL will come down on you, your staff and your office and your PRotection Detail isn't going to be nearly enough to stop it.".

An investigation linked all the posts to Chubko, and he was arrested at his home on Friday, prosecutors said.

Chubko is due to appear before DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin on April 4.