Chicago man charged in alleged shooting of another in West Garfield Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A Chicago man was charged with allegedly shooting another man in the West Garfield Park neighborhood last month.

Jamal Craig, 36, was arrested on Thursday and charged with three felony counts, including attempted first-degree murder, possessing a controlled substance, and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Police said Craig was identified as the suspect who, on July 11, allegedly shot and seriously injured a 36-year-old man in the 700 block of South Springfield Avenue.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday                                                  

Jeramie Bizzle

