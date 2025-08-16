Chicago man charged in alleged shooting of another in West Garfield Park

A Chicago man was charged with allegedly shooting another man in the West Garfield Park neighborhood last month.

Jamal Craig, 36, was arrested on Thursday and charged with three felony counts, including attempted first-degree murder, possessing a controlled substance, and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Police said Craig was identified as the suspect who, on July 11, allegedly shot and seriously injured a 36-year-old man in the 700 block of South Springfield Avenue.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday