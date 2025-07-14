Chicago man charged with threatening public official, making false bomb threat on Fourth of July

Chicago man charged with making false bomb threat against public official to appear in court

Chicago man charged with making false bomb threat against public official to appear in court

Chicago man charged with making false bomb threat against public official to appear in court

A Chicago man was charged after police said he made a false bomb threat against a public official on the Fourth of July.

Kenneth Weddington, 28, was arrested by Chicago police officers on Friday in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue. He was charged with two felony counts of threatening a public official and disorderly conduct for issuing a false bomb threat.

Police said Weddington was identified as the suspect, and he was placed into custody and charged accordingly. However, they did not say which public official was threatened.

Weddington is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

No further information was immediately available.