Chicago man charged in road rage shooting on I-90 near Irving Park Road

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged in connection to a road rage shooting on Interstate 90 near Irving Park Road earlier this year, Illinois State Police announced on Sunday.

Daniel Morales, 40, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

State police said on Feb. 9, just after 6 a.m., troopers responded to the report of an expressway shooting on I-90 northbound near Irving Park Road.

The suspect, later identified as Morales, and the victim were involved in a road rage incident that resulted in Morales firing a weapon at the victim's vehicle.

The victim's vehicle was struck but the victim was not hurt, state police said.

After an extensive investigation, state police presented the case to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, and the charge was filed.

No further information was available.