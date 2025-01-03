Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with shooting woman to death during argument in North Lawndale

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged in the killing of a 43-year-old woman in the North Lawndale neighborhood on New Year's Day.

Reginald Freeman, 38, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said just before 3 a.m., the victim was arguing with the suspect, identified as Freeman, inside a residence when he pulled out a firearm and shot the victim before leaving the scene.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body and was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition and later died. Freeman was found by officers minutes later.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

Freeman was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday. 

