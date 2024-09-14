Chicago man charged in 2022 killings of matriarch, 2 adult children in Morgan Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged with the killings of three family members inside a Morgan Park home back in 2022.



Zavier Griffin, 21, faces three felony counts of first-degree murder, three felony counts of home invasion with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, three felony counts of murder, and two felony counts of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Chicago police said Griffin was arrested by the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday around 8:30 a.m., in the 5800 area of State Route 154 in Pinckneyville, Illinois, 300 miles away from the crime scene.

He was identified as the suspect who entered the home in the 11300 block of South Green Street between the dates of April 4 and April 5, 2022. The victims, 81-year-old Arteria Riley and her two adult children—64-year-old Thomas Riley and 61-year-old Rueben Riley were found shot and killed.

Thomas Riley's daughter went to the home after getting a call that she had not shown up for work, according to a police report.

Autopsies determined Arteria Riley died of multiple injuries from an assault, while her two children died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police were also looking for a silver 2008 Chevy Trailblazer that was taken from the home.

Griffin is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.