Chicago man traveling from California charged with dealing meth, cocaine

A Chicago man was charged with possessing and dealing meth and cocaine, and possessing nearly a kilogram of cannabis, police and prosecutors in DuPage County said.

According to Naperville police and the DuPage County State's Attorney, Brock Okennard, 45, was charged with nine felony counts of possession of meth, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of cocaine and cannabis and resisting a police officer.

On Nov. 8, officials said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration alerted Naperville police about a man wanted for trafficking meth from California to Illinois, saying he would be arriving by Amtrak train in Naperville.

The suspect, identified as Okennard, was spotted by police at the train station just before 1:30 p.m. Officers attempted to speak with him, but Okennard instead tried to run away as they told him they had a warrant for his arrest.

Police said there was a brief struggle and Okennard was arrested shortly after.

Officials said three officers sustained minor injuries during the struggle.

Investigators later searched his backpack and found over 153 grams of a "pink powdery substance" that later tested positive for meth and cocaine. They also found nearly 1,000 grams of cannabis.

Okennard is due in court on December 8.