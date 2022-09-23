Chicago man charged in hit-and-run that injured Northwestern student

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is facing charges in a hit-and-run that took place last week in Evanston and left a Northwestern University student seriously injured.

Javier Castaneda-Vargas, 52, was charged with failure to report an accident with serious injuries and failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian.

On Sept. 17, Evanston police responded to the 1800 block of Sheridan Road for the crash. When officers arrived, they found the 18-year-old male student who had been struck.

Police said the victim was a pedestrian attempting to cross Sheridan Road from the east side of the street and while crossing, he was struck by an SUV traveling southbound. After hitting the student, the SUV did not stop and continued southbound on Sheridan.

The victim was treated and transported to an area hospital by the Evanston Fire Department. He suffered serious injuries but has since been released.

The Evanston Police Traffic Unit, assisted by the Northwestern University Police Department, conducted the investigation which included reviewing surveillance video to identify Castaneda-Vargas.

Police contacted Castaneda-Vargas on Sept. 20 and he agreed to submit for an interview. He admitted that he struck the victim and failed to help him.

Castaneda-Vargas' next court date is scheduled for Sept. 29.