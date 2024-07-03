Chicago man charged with attempted carjacking, home invasion on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with attempting to carjack a 62-year-old woman minutes after an attempted home invasion on the city's Near West Side.

Jonathan Morris, 38, was arrested on Monday just before 4 p.m. He was charged with felony counts, including aggravated attempted vehicle hijacking of handicapped, criminal trespass to residence, and aggravated battery of victim 60 or over.

Chicago police said Morris was identified as the person who attempted to take a car from the woman in the 1100 block of South Laflin Avenue. He was also charged in connection to an attempted home invasion minutes later in the same block.

Morris was placed into custody and charged accordingly, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was available.