By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man said Chicago is not safe after he was robbed while walking to work at an elementary school, and it's the second time it's happened to him in less than six months.

Justin Purnell was walking at 87th and Creiger, heading to Caldwell Elementary School early Thursday morning. An SUV came speeding down the street, then stopped, and four men jumped out of it.

Two of the men pointed guns at him and demanded his wallet, phone, Apple watch and book bag.

"I was thinking maybe they were just going to shoot me because that just happens. Like, I've heard many incidents of people get shot even after they've given everything up," Purnell said.

Purnell wasn't hurt. He said he was also robbed in October while walking to work.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 11:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

